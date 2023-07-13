Computer Scam Steals $20K From Great Neck Woman: Police

On Tuesday, July 11, a Great Neck woman received a notification on her computer saying it had been compromised.

The woman, who is 70 years old, called the number provided in the notification, which informed her that she would receive a call from her bank’s fraud department.

Police said an unknown man then called her and told her she needed to withdraw $20,000.

After she withdrew the money, an unknown woman came to the victim’s house, claiming to be from the bank’s fraud department, and took the money.

On the next day, the victim was called again by the male scammer, who told her she needed to provide more money in order to unlock her bank accounts.

She called her bank, who alerted her that she was being scammed and there were no holds on her accounts.

A police investigation led to the arrest of 39-year-old Lizhuo Luo of Queensbury and 36-year-old Yandan He of Brooklyn.

Luo is charged with grand larceny and resisting arrest and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, July 28.

He is charged with grand larceny and attempted grand larceny. She is scheduled to return to court on Thursday, July 13.

