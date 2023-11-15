Cocaine, Firearm Discovered During Uniondale Traffic Stop: Police

It happened on Wednesday, Nov. 15 in Uniondale, according to the Nassau County Police.

At approximately 3 a.m., patrolling officers noticed a green Honda Civic driving west on Hempstead Turnpike that had no rear bumper nor working tail lights.

However, when they pulled over 51-year-old Christopher Green of Hempstead at the intersection of California Avenue, he allegedly had either crack or cocaine on his person, leading to his arrest.

Police reported also finding an unloaded firearm in the car.

Green is charged with:

Criminal possession of a weapon;

Criminal possession of a firearm;

Possession of a controlled substance, fifth- and seventh-degree;

Aggravated unlicensed operation; and

Multiple traffic violations.

He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment and is due back in Hempstead’s First District Court on Monday, Nov. 27.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.