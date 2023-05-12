Closures Scheduled On Long Island Expressway In North Hempstead

The lanes will be closed for approximately three weeks at a time, according to the Department of Transportation, and drivers are encouraged to use the Northern State Parkway in the meantime.

Starting Sunday, May 14, all westbound lanes of I-495 will be closed from Exit 39 (Glen Cove Road) to Exit 37 (Willis Avenue) from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. to facilitate bridge maintenance.

The westbound lanes will be closed during those times for approximately three weeks, weather permitting, and traffic will be detoured onto the North Service Road.

Once the maintenance on westbound lanes has been completed, the eastbound lanes of the LIE will be closed between exits 37 and 39 for an additional three weeks from the hours of 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Traffic during the eastbound lane closures will be detoured onto the South Service Road.

Drivers are encouraged to plan accordingly and drive responsibly in work zones. Authorities warned that the fine for speeding in a work zone is doubled.

