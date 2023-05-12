Fair 77°

SHARE

Closures Scheduled On Long Island Expressway In North Hempstead

Authorities have announced a new planned closure on the Long Island Expressway.

Transportation officials have announced planned closures on the LIE starting Sunday, May 14.
Transportation officials have announced planned closures on the LIE starting Sunday, May 14. Photo Credit: Unsplash via zacgudakov & Pixabay via clker-free-vector-images-3736
Sophie Grieser
Email me Read More Stories

The lanes will be closed for approximately three weeks at a time, according to the Department of Transportation, and drivers are encouraged to use the Northern State Parkway in the meantime.

Starting Sunday, May 14, all westbound lanes of I-495 will be closed from Exit 39 (Glen Cove Road) to Exit 37 (Willis Avenue) from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. to facilitate bridge maintenance.

The westbound lanes will be closed during those times for approximately three weeks, weather permitting, and traffic will be detoured onto the North Service Road.

Once the maintenance on westbound lanes has been completed, the eastbound lanes of the LIE will be closed between exits 37 and 39 for an additional three weeks from the hours of 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Traffic during the eastbound lane closures will be detoured onto the South Service Road.

Drivers are encouraged to plan accordingly and drive responsibly in work zones. Authorities warned that the fine for speeding in a work zone is doubled.

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE