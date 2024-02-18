Closures Scheduled For Loop Parkway In Hempstead: Here's When

On both Monday, Feb. 19, and Tuesday, Feb. 20, the Loop Parkway in Hempstead will be subject to closure, the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) said.

The closures on Monday will last from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. During that time, lanes in both directions will be subject to intermittent closures at the drawbridge. Construction workers will be instructing drivers where to go in the event of a closure.

Then, on Tuesday, both directions of the parkway will be closed from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Drivers who need to use the parkway during those hours will instead be detoured via Long Beach Bridge (which connects Long Beach to Island Park via Long Beach Boulevard) for access between the Long Beach barrier island and Long Island’s mainland.

Both closures are weather-permitting and meant to facilitate the ongoing rehabilitation of the drawbridge over Long Creek.

The Tuesday closure may be moved to Wednesday, Feb. 21 in the case of inclement weather, officials said.

Additionally, NYSDOT reminded drivers that the speed limit in this area has been lowered from 55 to 35 miles per hour.

