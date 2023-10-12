Fog/Mist 53°

Closures Announced On Wantagh State Parkway Interchange In Hempstead: Here's When

Transportation officials have announced a new closure on Long Island’s Wantagh State Parkway meant to facilitate highway maintenance.

The interchange from the Wantagh State Parkway to the Southern State Parkway will be closed overnight on Thursday, Oct. 12, officials announced.
Sophie Grieser
On Thursday, Oct. 12 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., Exit W4E from the northbound Wantagh State Parkway to the eastbound Southern State Parkway in Hempstead, according to the New York State Department of Transportation.

During the closure, drivers are advised to continue north on Wantagh Parkway to Exit W3W for State Route 24 (Hempstead Turnpike) westbound.

From there, they can use the southbound Wantagh Parkway in order to access the eastbound Southen State Parkway.

Additionally, transportation officials advised motorists to drive carefully, as fines for speeding in a work zone are doubled. 

