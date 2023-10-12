Closures Announced On Wantagh State Parkway Interchange In Hempstead: Here's When

On Thursday, Oct. 12 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., Exit W4E from the northbound Wantagh State Parkway to the eastbound Southern State Parkway in Hempstead, according to the New York State Department of Transportation.

During the closure, drivers are advised to continue north on Wantagh Parkway to Exit W3W for State Route 24 (Hempstead Turnpike) westbound.

From there, they can use the southbound Wantagh Parkway in order to access the eastbound Southen State Parkway.

Additionally, transportation officials advised motorists to drive carefully, as fines for speeding in a work zone are doubled.

