Closures Announced For Jericho Turnpike In Nassau County

Starting Monday, Oct. 23, and lasting for approximately five nights, one to two lanes in Westbury and Old Westbury will be closed at the intersection of Jericho Turnpike and Glen Cove Road, the New York State Department of Transportation announced.

Pavement resurfacing will take place during the closures, which will last from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. and are weather permitting.

Those driving during closures are encouraged to look for flag persons, who will be providing instructions on where to go.

Drivers should also drive carefully around work crews, and transportation officials warned that speeding fines are doubled in work zones.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.