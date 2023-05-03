Closure Scheduled On Long Island Expressway In Oyster Bay

Drivers who will be traveling during the closure time are encouraged to use Northern State Parkway instead.

Weather permitting, the westbound HOV, left, and center lanes of I-495 will be closed on the night of Thursday, May 4 between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. in Oyster Bay between Exits 43 (South Oyster Bay Road) and 42 (Northern State Parkway), according to the Department of Transportation.

In the meantime, the westbound Northern State Parkway will be available as an alternate route.

The closure is scheduled to facilitate bridge maintenance, transportation officials said.

Drivers are being encouraged to plan accordingly and drive responsibly in work zones, noting that the fine for speeding in a work zone is doubled.

