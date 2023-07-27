Meadowbrook State Parkway Ramp Shut Down For Maintenance In Hempstead

On Thursday, July 27, the Exit M6W ramp from northbound Meadowbrook State Parkway to the westbound Southern State Parkway in Hempstead will be closed, the New York State Department of Transportation announced.

The closure, which will start at 10 p.m. and end at 5 a.m. Friday, July 28, is scheduled "to facilitate highway maintenance," the DOT said.

In the meantime, drivers are encouraged to use Exit M6E for the Southern State Parkway, eastbound to Exit 24N for Merrick Avenue, then take a right onto the westbound Southern State Parkway.

