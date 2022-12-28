Say Cheers: Popular Gastropub Opens New Location In Farmingdale

A popular gastropub has opened its fifth Long Island location.

The Tap Room announced its new Farmingdale location is open for business as of Friday, Dec. 23.

The restaurant is located at 206 Main St. and offers craft burgers, draft beers, and the restaurant's signature cocktail menu.

The owners also operate locations in Bay Shore, Massapequa Park, Patchogue, and Rockville Centre.

"One of my favorite spots in town! I come here a lot to watch sports games and have some drinks," Sam K. said in a review of the Massapequa Park location. "They have a big list of beers and ciders, so there's something for everyone (my go to is the blueberry ale). They also have trivia nights every week, which are sooo much fun. The food here is just your typical bar food, but I always enjoy it. Really cool spot!"

Find more information about the menu and hours of operation on the restaurant's website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.