Popular Syosset Eatery Closes After 51 Years In Business

A popular Long Island eatery known for its foot-long sandwiches has permanently closed after more than a half-century in business.

Syosset staple Village Heros' last day of business was Friday, Feb. 17.

The restaurant, located at 80 Jericho Turnpike, said the circumstances leading to its closure were out of its control.

"We have fought long and hard but our new landlords want us off the premises by the end of this month," Village Heros said in a statement on Facebook. "We feel awful to have to do this to our long-time faithful customers like yourselves but we have been left with no alternative."

Village Heros served breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and was also known for its tasty soups.

"Thank you for all 51 years of loyalty," Village Heros said. "We will miss you all."

