Popular Highly-Rated Long Island Restaurant Closes

A well-known and highly-rated restaurant on Long Island closed its doors due to a lack of workers.

The owners of Simply Thai announced the restaurant's closure in a Facebook post on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

The owners of the Suffolk County restaurant thanked members of the community for their support, adding "Hopefully we can see everyone again soon!"

Simply Thai was located at 852 Montauk Highway in Copiague.

In the restaurant's closure announcement, the comments section is filled with people sharing their sadness and well wishes.

"Stunned. On the bright side, you're not closing due to lack of business! Thank you for letting us sit at your table," Kathleen Willnauer commented.

Of 118 reviews on Yelp, the eatery had garnered an average rating of four-and-a-half stars.

