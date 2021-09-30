Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Six From Long Island Charged In $20M Fraud Scheme
Business

Popular Highly-Rated Long Island Restaurant Closes

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Simply Thai was located at 852 Montauk Highway in Copiague.
Simply Thai was located at 852 Montauk Highway in Copiague. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A well-known and highly-rated restaurant on Long Island closed its doors due to a lack of workers.

The owners of Simply Thai announced the restaurant's closure in a Facebook post on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

The owners of the Suffolk County restaurant thanked members of the community for their support, adding "Hopefully we can see everyone again soon!"

Simply Thai was located at 852 Montauk Highway in Copiague.

In the restaurant's closure announcement, the comments section is filled with people sharing their sadness and well wishes.

"Stunned. On the bright side, you're not closing due to lack of business! Thank you for letting us sit at your table," Kathleen Willnauer commented.

Of 118 reviews on Yelp, the eatery had garnered an average rating of four-and-a-half stars.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.