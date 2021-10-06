PepsiCo May Raise Prices Amid Supply Chain Issues, Report Says

PepsiCo may increase prices amid the ongoing global supply chain issues, according to a new report.

Reuters reported on Tuesday, Oct. 5, that the corporation's chief financial offer shared that a shortage of cans and bottles in the past few months, along with rising demand, has impacted PepsiCo.

Issues such as labor shortages and rising demand for certain products during the pandemic have impacted businesses across the country and led to product shortages in some stores.

Dozens of cargo ships were also recently stuck waiting to dock at United States ports as the country faces product shortages.

PepsiCo CFO Hugh Johnston told Reuters that he expects the company will have to raise some prices in the first quarter of 2022.

The news outlet said PepsiCo recently raised the prices of some of its products, including sodas.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.