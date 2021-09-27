COVID-19: Cargo Ships Piling Up At US Ports Amid Supply Shortages For Businesses

Scores of cargo ships have recently gotten stuck waiting to dock at United States ports as the country continues to face COVID-19 supply-chain-related product shortages.

The Daily Mail reported on Saturday, Sept. 25, dozens of ships were stuck at the three busiest ports in the US, including more than two dozen ships off the Long Island shore.

The news outlet added that the Port of New York, New Jersey, and Los Angeles faced similar issues caused by an increase in imports.

Stores across the country have faced product shortages in recent months due to a variety of factors, including rising demand for certain products, labor shortages and pandemic-related restrictions.

Craig Fuller, the CEO at FreightWaves, said the recent issue with supply chains was caused by a sudden significant increase in demand that outweighs the market's capacity.

Fuller wrote that "extraordinary government stimulus" caused people to spend more at a time when production was shut down.

"Simply stated, production was shut down while the US economy went into demand overdrive," he wrote. "As production came back online, the manufacturing sector responded by fulfilling an unprecedented backlog of orders."

