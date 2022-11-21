New Mineola Eatery That Serves Tacos, Margaritas To Hold Grand Opening

A new restaurant that specializes in tacos and margaritas will soon open for business on Long Island.

Tulum Tacos & Tequila in Mineola is set to hold its grand opening on Thursday, Dec. 1, the eatery announced.

The restaurant, located at 230 Jericho Turnpike, has shared plans for a variety of dishes that are set to be featured on the menu, including smoked mushroom tacos, Twinkies tres leches, and Mexican caesar salad.

The eatery is also set to serve a selection of cocktails.

Tulum Tacos & Tequila is already accepting reservations on the eatery's website.

