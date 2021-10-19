Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Kitchen Megastore Opens In Nassau County

Nicole Valinote
Wren Kitchens in Levittown
Wren Kitchens in Levittown Photo Credit: Wren Kitchens

A kitchen retailer and remodeler has opened a new location on Long Island.

Wren Kitchens opened its 19,500 square foot showroom in Nassau County on Friday, Oct. 15.

The store is located at 2993 Hempstead Turnpike in Levittown.

The showroom features 61 full-sized kitchens on display, along with various countertops, sinks, faucets and more, according to the retailer. 

The retailer said customers can work with designers to create their dream kitchens. 

Wren Kitchens said there are also two virtual reality studios for customers to use VR headsets to see their kitchen designs in 3D.

“The state-of-the-art showroom is a one-stop shop for everything that kitchen remodelers need to transform their kitchen space," Wren Kitchens Levittown Design Manager James Langdon said in a statement. "We pride ourselves in offering quality luxury kitchens at affordable prices and all of our kitchens are designed and made by us in the USA.”

The retailer also announced plans to open showrooms in Selden, New York, and in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

The Levittown location is open Mondays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

