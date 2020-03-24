Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Business

COVID-19: Long Island Distillery Starts Producing Hand Sanitizer

Zak Failla
Distilleries have turned to making their own hand sanitizers amid the coronavirus outbreak.
A Long Island distiller has all hands on deck as the world continues the fight against the spread of novel coronavirus.

Twin Stills Moonshine, located in Riverhead, is trading spirits for hand sanitizer as they work to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

To produce the hand sanitizer, the distiller is mixing 100 proof alcohol with aloe vera and boiling it. They then package it in three-ounce bottles for pickup on weekends.

The owners of Twin Stills are also accepting donations of aloe vera and other essentials as they continue to pump out the product.

Citing changes in federal law, the distiller, which is located on Sound Avenue, has been distributing free hand sanitizer amid the outbreak of COVID-19.

The complimentary hand sanitizer products have been available since Saturday, March 21, though supplies are limited to one per customer.

