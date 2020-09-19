COVID-19: Five Long Island Businesses Cited For Violations In Latest Daily Patrols

Five more Long Island establishments were cited for COVID-19 guideline violations in patrols conducted by State Police Task Force and State Liquor Authority on Friday, Sept. 18.

A total of 1,434 establishments in New York City and Long Island were visited with a total of six businesses being found to not be in compliance with state requirements.

The breakdown is as follows:

Suffolk - 5

Brooklyn - 1

The specific names of the businesses were not released.

