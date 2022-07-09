Chick-Fil-A To Open New Rosedale Location This Week

Chick-fil-A will open a brand-new location in the region this week.

The new fast-food eatery, located in the Queens neighborhood of Rosedale, which borders Nassau County, will officially open to the public on Thursday, Sept. 8, representatives announced.

The restaurant, located at 24923 Rockaway Boulevard, is owned and operated by Queens resident Marc Thompson Jr., who has more than three decades of experience in corporate finance leadership across several industries, representatives said.

“Having lived my entire life in the area, I am so honored to be the Operator of Chick-fil-A Five Towns and to continue to be a part of a community that means so much to me,” Thompson Jr. said. “The opportunity to create jobs that will help shape our Team Members’ trajectories excites me beyond words, and I look forward to elevating the guest experience through service and leadership for all who come to our restaurant.”

The eatery will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

Back in February, the company also said it is pursuing additional locations in the area, including West Babylon, Riverhead, and Levittown.

