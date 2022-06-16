Amazon Fresh Plans To Open Store In Oceanside

Amazon Fresh is planning to enter the New York market, according to a new report.

The company said it will begin hiring for the store, which will be located on Long Island, in the hamlet of Oceanside, according to Supermarket News.

Amazon has not yet provided dates or other info on the hiring process, the report said.

The first Amazon Fresh store opened in the summer of 2020, and there are now just over 30 stores nationally.

