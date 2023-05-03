Business Burglary: Search On For Cedarhurst Thief, Police Say

The incident occurred in Cedarhurst in the early hours of Monday, May 1, according to Nassau County police.

Detectives report that the burglar entered the front door of 100 Cedarhurst Avenue at about 2:07 a.m., went to the second floor, and stole a laptop from an office area before fleeing on foot in an unknown direction.

The man is described as a male with dark brown hair and a full beard.

He was wearing a black jacket, black sneakers, and blue and white pants.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

