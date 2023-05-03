Fair 49°

SHARE

Business Burglary: Search On For Cedarhurst Thief, Police Say

Authorities are asking for the public to keep an eye out for a man they say burglarized a Long Island business.

A burglar entered 100 Cedarhurst Avenue in the early hours of Monday, May 1, police said. He stole a laptop and ran.
A burglar entered 100 Cedarhurst Avenue in the early hours of Monday, May 1, police said. He stole a laptop and ran. Photo Credit: Pexels/pixabay & Google Maps street view
Sophie Grieser
Email me Read More Stories

The incident occurred in Cedarhurst in the early hours of Monday, May 1, according to Nassau County police.

Detectives report that the burglar entered the front door of 100 Cedarhurst Avenue at about 2:07 a.m., went to the second floor, and stole a laptop from an office area before fleeing on foot in an unknown direction.

The man is described as a male with dark brown hair and a full beard.

He was wearing a black jacket, black sneakers, and blue and white pants.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous. 

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE