Dirty Taco and Tequila — which has multiple locations across Long Island — has been voted as having the best tacos around, according to the Bethpage Best of Long Island 2024 results.

It is the third time the eatery has won the title.

Self-described as being “part LA food truck and part Asian street food with an urban street vibe,” the eatery offers a variety of innovative flavors — think Asian sloppy joe, Thai meatball, bang bang shrimp, and chicken tinga tacos — that sets it apart from a normal taco spot.

“Hide ya wife, hide ya kids,” wrote Yelp reviewer Gregory N. of Wyandanch.

He dubbed Dirty Taco’s food as the “best tacos I’ve had in 30 years.”

The exciting dishes start with appetizers, which range from tuna poke to “totchos” (nachos with a tater tot base instead of chips) to kung pao dumplings to the classic queso with chips.

And, if you’re not feeling tacos, no problem. Dirty Taco has salads, bowls, quesadillas, and more, all of which promise the same bold flavors as the rest of its menu.

“I really enjoyed the food here,” said Edwin D. of Massapequa in a Yelp review of the eatery’s Wantagh location. He had ordered over the phone, but it didn’t change the quality of food, he said.

“The food was so amazing! You have to try the nachos… I will definitely visit in person one day or order the food to go! Great experience.”

Dirty Taco has a myriad of cocktails and margaritas to pair with customers’ meals, which multiple reviewers said were as tasty as the food itself.

For Cinco de Mayo on Sunday, May 5, all locations of Dirty Taco and Tequila are offering deals on its Mexican brunch, as well as selling select tacos, tequila shots, and beers for just five dollars.

Dirty Taco and Tequila is open Tuesday through Wednesday. Its Port Washington location will reopen on Friday, May 3.

