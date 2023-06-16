Fan Favorite Restaurant Celebrates Fifth Opening In New Smithtown Location

The Smithtown location of Dirty Taco + Tequila, located at 716 Smithtown Bypass, officially opened its doors to the public on Friday, June 16, to the excitement of Long Islanders and taco lovers alike.

Self-dubbed as “part LA taco truck and part Asian street food with an urban street vibe,” Dirty Taco + Tequila debuted its creative taco and cocktail offerings in 2018.

Since then, the eatery has grown, much to the delight of its biggest fans.

Yelp reviewer Tori T. of Miller Place wrote of the new spot, “I love the Dirty Taco in Patchogue so I had to come check out their new Smithtown location for their soft opening and I'm obsessed!!”

Citing the bigger bar area and “open airy feel,” Tori claimed that she may make the Smithtown spot her new go-to Dirty Taco location.

With two wins in a row for Best Tacos from Bethpage’s “Best of Long Island” awards, it’s clear that Dirty Taco does not mess around when it comes to its dishes.

Among the taco options are well-loved classics like birria, carne asada, and Baja tacos, but more adventurous diners can choose from a wide variety of takes on the dish – including Thai meatball, Vietnamese shrimp, and tofu quinoa tacos.

“I did not expect this type of variety when it came to tacos,” wrote Yelp reviewer Albert K. for Dirty Taco’s Woodbury location.

“And all of them delicious!”

To wash down the food, the restaurant offers “Dirty Cocktails,” showcasing that the unique flavor combinations don’t end with the tacos.

Though Dirty Taco offers many different cocktails and liquors, its most population variation seems to be the margarita, which comes in both classic flavors and craft flavors like blueberry walnut or watermelon basil, which Yelp reviewer Katlyn O. called “incredible.”

Gary Dvoskin, a frequent contributor to the popular Long Island Food & Drink Facebook page, visited the Smithtown location for its soft opening, leaving a glowing review.

“Dirty Taco of Smithtown just breathes FUN,” he wrote, “What a dynamite place for a party.”

Dvoskin wrote that the new location can accommodate a lot of people, and praised the spot’s balance of great food and fun, innuendo-themed decor.

“Every time they open a new place, it is better than the one before and this one is just phenomenal!!”

Dity Taco + Tequila Smithtown is open Tuesday through Sunday. For more information, click here.

