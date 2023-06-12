Bellmore Hit-Run: 21-Year-OId Injured, Police Say

At approximately 1:40 a.m. on Sunday, June 11, the young victim was attempting to cross Sunrise Highway, walking southbound near Saint Marks Avenue in Bellmore, according to Nassau County Police.

While crossing, he was struck by a dark-colored pickup truck traveling east on Sunrise Highway.

The driver of the truck did not stop and continued eastbound, officials reported.

The victim sustained injuries to his head, leg, and wrist. He was transported to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

All calls will be kept anonymous.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.