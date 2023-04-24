Bellmore Community Bands Together To Help Neighbors After ‘Devastating’ Fires

On Wednesday, April 19, at around 5:30 p.m., a Bellmore residence on Judith Drive caught fire for unknown reasons.

The neighboring home also caught fire as the house was engulfed in flames. The two houses suffered severe damage.

Soon after the fires had been doused, a neighbor set up GoFundMe fundraisers for each family, the Zhangs and the Rambarans.

“The Zhang’s were inside unaware of the devastation that was upon them,” wrote neighbor Amy Werner Tsagouris on the Zhang’s GoFundMe description.

The family – consisting of mother Grace, father Max, a grandmother, toddler, and newborn – were reported to be safe.

According to the GoFundMe description, the Zhang family purchased the house about a year ago and are preparing to open a local business.

Their home will need to be demolished and rebuilt, Tsagouris wrote, as it was unsalvageable.

“They stood in my home across the street in tears as they watched their home burn down before them…Now they have nothing.”

Similarly, Tsagouris wrote that the Rambaran couple were at home when, “before they could blink, the home was up in flames.”

The couple, who reportedly had their baby in the same home that is now destroyed, are also safe but will be displaced, as their home is not in a liveable condition.

One commenter on the Zhang’s GoFundMe page wrote, “These are neighbors in need...Let’s all help!”

And help they have.

In the first four days, the Rambaran fundraiser has raised over $4,000, and the Zhang family campaign has raised $10,300 ($300 more than their $10,000 goal) – proving the power of community.

