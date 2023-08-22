'Ava's Army' Grieves Oceanside 16-Year-Old Whose Resilience Amid Cancer Battle 'Never Faltered'

Ava Salonia died Thursday, Aug. 17, at the age of 16 following a brief battle with leukemia, her family announced on Facebook.

“Her smile, good nature, and resiliency never faltered throughout,” reads their post on the Ava’s Army Facebook group. “Our family would like to thank the community for their outpouring of support to the Salonia family during this past year.”

Salonia, a sophomore at Oceanside High School, was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia, a cancer of the blood and bone marrow, in September 2022. She would undergo multiple rounds of chemotherapy in the months that followed while awaiting a bone marrow transplant.

Hundreds of community members took part in a color run fundraiser for the family held at Baldwin Park in Baldwin in October 2022.

“Beyond our wildest expectations. Oceanside loves you Ava!” relatives posted after the event. “Our hearts are full.”

Salonia finally underwent a transplant procedure in February 2023, but just a month later her family received word that a biopsy showed the presence of leukemic cells, according to an update on GoFundMe.

“We remain hopeful and pray that her doctors will keep the AML levels low and Ava continues to fight this battle,” her family wrote at the time. “Ava remains in good spirits and takes each obstacle in stride.”

Throughout her treatment, Salonia whiled away the hours at Cohen Children’s Medical Center in Queens by making TikTok videos, doing crafts, and playing games. Yahtzee and Mario Kart tournaments were her favorites, her family said.

“We would like to thank all of the staff on MED4 and the PACT at Cohen Children’s Medical Center in Queens for the loving care and friendship they gave to Ava,” they said.

“You were a light for her during her darkest days. Please know how appreciative we are for everything you did for all of us.”

News of the teen’s death triggered an outpouring of tributes on social media, many on the “Ava’s Army” Facebook group that documented her journey.

“Lovely and Beautiful Ava, you were an angel on earth and now you will be an angel in heaven,” reads one post on her memorial page. “We love you and with broken hearts will miss you forever.”

“Ms. Ava will be in our heart and memories forever, a beautiful spirit from a young age always helping other children, an old soul,” reads another. “She would warm our hearts with her smile.”

Funeral services for Salonia were held Tuesday morning, Aug. 22, at St. Anthony’s RC Church in Oceanside.

A fundraiser to help the family with memorial and medical expenses has been set up on GoFundMe. Those who wish to donate can do so here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.