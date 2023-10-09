Attempted Kidnapping: 7-Year-Old Wantagh Boy Targeted By Duo, Police Say

It happened on Sunday, Oct. 8 in Wantagh, according to Nassau County Police.

The boy, age 7, was standing in front of his home on Jerusalem Avenue when, at approximately 3:45 p.m., a gray Buick Enclave drove up to him, driven by a man.

A woman, who was the passenger in the car, got out and walked up to the boy.

She asked the 7-year-old if he would come with her, but he turned around and ran inside his house.

Police said the woman then got back into the car, and she and the male driver fled west on Jerusalem Avenue.

The man driving the gray Buick Enclave was described as clean-shaven and a heavy stock.

The woman was described as standing approximately 5-foot-4, also with a heavy stock. She had long brown hair.

Nassau County Police said the investigation is ongoing, and encourages anyone who may have information regarding the incident to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

All calls will remain anonymous.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.