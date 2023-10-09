A Few Clouds 61°

Attempted Kidnapping: 7-Year-Old Wantagh Boy Targeted By Duo, Police Say

Police are searching for a duo who seemingly attempted to kidnap a young Long Island boy in front of his home.

Police are looking for a couple who may have tried to kidnap a 7-year-old in Wantagh who drove a gray Buick Enclave (Note: picture shown as reference, not actual vehicle.). Photo Credit: Google Maps/Wikimedia Commons via Elise240SX
Sophie Grieser
It happened on Sunday, Oct. 8 in Wantagh, according to Nassau County Police.

The boy, age 7, was standing in front of his home on Jerusalem Avenue when, at approximately 3:45 p.m., a gray Buick Enclave drove up to him, driven by a man.

A woman, who was the passenger in the car, got out and walked up to the boy.

She asked the 7-year-old if he would come with her, but he turned around and ran inside his house.

Police said the woman then got back into the car, and she and the male driver fled west on Jerusalem Avenue.

The man driving the gray Buick Enclave was described as clean-shaven and a heavy stock.

The woman was described as standing approximately 5-foot-4, also with a heavy stock. She had long brown hair.

Nassau County Police said the investigation is ongoing, and encourages anyone who may have information regarding the incident to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

All calls will remain anonymous. 

