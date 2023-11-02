Are You The Lucky Glen Cove Convenience Store

Fair 49°

If you bought a lottery ticket at this Long Island store, you may just be 50 thousand dollars richer, according to lottery officials.

<p>A third-prize-winning Powerball ticket was sold at a Glen Cove convenience store, lottery officials announced.&nbsp;</p>

Sophie Grieser
The New York Lottery announced that a third-prize-winning Powerball ticket was sold at Kings 43 Glen Cove C-Store, located at 43 Glen Cove Avenue.

The ticket, worth a total of $50,000, was part of the Wednesday, Nov. 1 Powerball drawing.

Winning Powerball numbers are drawn from a field of one to 69. The red Powerball is drawn from a separate field of one to 26.

Drawings are televised on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m.

The New York Lottery contributed $3.7 billion during the fiscal year 2022-2023 to support education in the state. It is North America’s largest and most profitable lottery.

