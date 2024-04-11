Alleged IHOP Oil Thief Arrested In Oceanside, Police Say

The Oceanside incident occurred on Wednesday, April 10, according to Nassau County Police.

It was just before 3:30 a.m. at the IHOP located at 2971 Long Beach Road when authorities allegedly caught 27-year-old Jahquay Rowe attempting to take the restaurant’s cooking oil.

Rowe, who is from Flushing, Queens, reportedly had parked a box truck right next to the eatery’s cooking oil containers and was arrested.

Nassau County Police said Rowe is also behind a similar crime that occurred on Monday, April 8 in Woodbury, where more cooking oil was stolen from another restaurant which wasn’t named.

Rowe is charged with two counts of grand larceny and has an open warrant in Pennslyvania, according to officials.

He is scheduled to be arraigned at Hempstead’s First District Court on Thursday, April 11.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.