Alleged Gang Member Indicted For 2021 Elmont Murder: DA

Christopher Semoy, age 22, faced his arraignment on Wednesday, May 15 for the 2021 Elmont shooting of Khasiem Woton, the Nassau County District Attorney announced.

Original Story: Homicide Suspect At Large After Fatal Long Island Shooting

Semoy allegedly went with his friends to the St. Vincent DePaul Church parking lot, located at 1500 DePaul Street in Elmont, on Sept. 24, 2021, to meet Woton, age 20, and others.

The parties were there to fight, the DA claimed.

After the dispute, Semoy reportedly shot Woton in the stomach.

Then, while the victim ran back to his car in an attempt to leave, Semoy shot again, this time into the vehicle, hitting Woton in the face.

He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

“This defendant allegedly used extreme violence to settle a score with 20-year-old Khasiem Woton in 2021. Semoy allegedly shot the young man in the stomach, chased after him, and fired once more to ensure he had inflicted as much damage as possible,” said DA Anne T Donnelly.

Semoy, who has been incarcerated at Marcy Correctional Center since January 2023, faces a charge of murder and an additional charge of criminal possession of a weapon.

He pleaded not guilty and is next due in court on Friday, June 14.

If convicted, he faces up to 25 years to life in prison.

