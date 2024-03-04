Alleged Arsonist At Large Following Garden City Park Fire, Police Say

The incident happened on Monday, March 4 in Garden City Park.

According to Nassau County Police, it was just after 3 a.m. when the 23-year-old victim noticed that his car, a 2012 BMW, was on fire in the driveway of his Second Street residence.

The alleged arsonist is said to have fled the scene on foot, heading east on Second Street.

Firefighters with the New Hyde Park Fire Department extinguished the fire, which sustained heavy damage.

No other injuries were reported. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the fire is encouraged to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-2440-TIPS or 911.

All calls will remain anonymous.

