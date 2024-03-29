Alert Issued For Missing Man Last Seen In Roosevelt

Adolphus Veineer, age 78, was last seen on the evening of Wednesday, March 27 in Roosevelt, according to the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse.

Veineer, who is listed as a vulnerable adult with memory loss, had last been spotted at 8 p.m. that evening on Whitehouse Avenue.

He is 5-foot-9 with black hair and brown eyes.

At the time of his disappearance, Veineer was wearing a brown winter hat, black jacket, and gray pants. He was also pushing a small hand cart.

Anyone with information regarding Veineer’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Nassau County Police Department’s First Precinct at (516) 573-7347 or 911.

All calls will remain anonymous.

