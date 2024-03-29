Fair 43°

SHARE

Alert Issued For Missing Man Last Seen In Roosevelt

Authorities are asking for the community’s assistance in locating a man who went missing after being seen on Long Island.

Adolphus Veineer, age 78.&nbsp;&nbsp;

Adolphus Veineer, age 78.  

 Photo Credit: New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse
Sophie Grieser
Email me Read More Stories

Adolphus Veineer, age 78, was last seen on the evening of Wednesday, March 27 in Roosevelt, according to the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse.

Veineer, who is listed as a vulnerable adult with memory loss, had last been spotted at 8 p.m. that evening on Whitehouse Avenue.

He is 5-foot-9 with black hair and brown eyes. 

At the time of his disappearance, Veineer was wearing a brown winter hat, black jacket, and gray pants. He was also pushing a small hand cart.

Anyone with information regarding Veineer’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Nassau County Police Department’s First Precinct at (516) 573-7347 or 911.

All calls will remain anonymous.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE