Man In Critical Condition Following Roslyn Heights Hit-Run

The incident happened in Roslyn Heights on Monday, Jan. 1, according to Nassau County Police.

It was just before 5:15 p.m. when the victim, a 91-year-old man, started to cross Mineola Avenue near the intersection of Hillside Avenue when he was hit.

The dark SUV car, which was traveling north on Mineola Avenue, continued driving after it hit the man.

Police reported that the victim, whose identity has not been released, suffered severe trauma, and was taken to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives with the NCPD encourage anyone who has information regarding the hit-and-run to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

All calls will remain anonymous.

