7-Eleven Knifepoint Robbery: Suspect At Large After Incident At Bethpage Store

A suspect is on the run after a knifepoint robbery at a Long Island 7-Eleven overnight.

The 7-Eleven in Bethpage located at 4220 Hempstead Turnpike.
Joe Lombardi
The suspect entered the store in Bethpage located at 4220 Hempstead Turnpike at around 1:40 a.m. Saturday, May 13, Nassau County Police said.

Described as being a White male with a medium build, the suspect then displayed a knife and demanded cash. 

The male employee complied, opened the register and the suspect removed an undisclosed amount of US currency before fleeing on foot in an unknown direction.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect was wearing dark clothing and a surgical mask, police said.

Detectives request anyone with information on the incident contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

