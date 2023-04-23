41-Year-Old Killed In 2-Vehicle West Hempstead Crash

It happened around 3:40 a.m. Sunday, April 23 in West Hempstead.

A 41-year-old man was traveling in his 2015 Hyundai Elantra southbound on Nassau Boulevard, near Harless Place, when he crossed over the double-yellow lane markings and into the northbound lane, Nassau County Police said.

He collided with a 2019 Hyundai Sonata, operated by a 26-year-old man who was traveling northbound on Nassau Boulevard.

The driver of the Elantra was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead by a hospital physician. His identity has not yet been released.

The operator of the Sonata remained at the scene and was hospitalized with minor injuries.

