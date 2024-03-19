$32K Scam: Duo Nabbed For Valley Stream Scheme, Police Say

It happened on Saturday, March 16 in Valley Stream, according to Nassau County Police.

That day, a 67-year-old man was having technical issues with his computer and searched online to find a customer service phone number.

The person on the other end of the tech support number (who claimed to be a representative) told the Valley Stream man that there was suspicious activity on his bank account. In order to correct the issue, the representative said, the victim needed to pay $32,500 in cash.

When the victim went to his bank to make the withdrawal, where he was told he was being scammed and contacted the authorities.

The fake representative, who used the name “Joshua Matthews,” asked the victim for pictures of the money, telling him that a second representative would come to his home and pick up the cash.

On Monday, March 18, an investigation led police to arrest Weixu Huang, age 43 of New York City, and Yongmei You, age 41, of Brooklyn.

Both men are charged with attempted grand larceny and are scheduled to appear at First District Court in Hempstead on Monday, April 8.

