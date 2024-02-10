26-Year-Old Accused Of Driving Drunk In North Woodmere After Crash Kills Passenger, Age 22

It happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 10 in North Woodmere.

A 2023 Toyota traveling on Rosedale Road near the intersection of Lawrence Court lost control and overturned, Nassau County Police said.

After an investigation, the driver, Aaron Cooper, age 26, of Lindenhurst, was arrested without incident, said police.

The passenger, a 22-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene by a Nassau County Police Department medic. His identity has not yet been released.

Cooper was transported by a Nassau County Police Department Ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

Cooper has been charged with:

Manslaughter,

Vehicular manslaughter,

Assault,

Driving while intoxicated,

Reckless driving.

He will be arraigned when medically practical.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

