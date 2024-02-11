Fair 48°

ID Released For 22-Year-Old From Valley Stream Killed In North Woodmere DWI Crash

The identity has been released of a passenger killed in a single-vehicle Long Island crash involving an allegedly drunk driver.

A Long Island man accused of driving drunk is facing a host of charges, including manslaughter, after his passenger was killed in an overnight crash.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 10 in North Woodmere.

A 2023 Toyota traveling on Rosedale Road near the intersection of Lawrence Court lost control and overturned, Nassau County Police said. 

After an investigation, the driver, Aaron Cooper, age 26, of Lindenhurst, was arrested without incident, said police.

The passenger, a 22-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene by a Nassau County Police Department medic. He has now been identified as Pablo Rivera, of Valley Stream.

Cooper was transported by a Nassau County Police Department Ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

Cooper has been charged with:

  • Manslaughter, 
  • Vehicular manslaughter,
  • Assault, 
  • Driving while intoxicated,
  • Reckless driving. 

 He will be arraigned when medically practical.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

