$25K Scheme: Man Stole, Sold Goods From Carle Place Employer, Police Say

On Monday, Sept. 18, 59-year-old James Kelly was nabbed for his purported scheme, according to Nassau County Police.

The North New Hyde Park resident was hired part-time at Pure Hockey located at 231 Glen Cove Road.

During his employment at the store, Kelly is accused of stealing various hockey equipment and items.

He would then purportedly sell the items he stole on social media, pocketing the money for himself.

In total, Kelly’s scheme is said to have lost Pure Hockey $25,094.62.

Kelly is charged with grand larceny.

He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment and is due to appear again at First District Court on Thursday, Oct. 5.

