$200K Fraud: 2 Nassau Residents Claimed Retirement, Disability, DA Says

On Monday, Oct. 2, Uniondale resident Markus Effinger and Valley Stream resident Gloria Sevilla were arraigned in two separate cases regarding alleged Social Security fraud, the Nassau County District Attorney announced.

Effinger, age 55, first began collecting disability benefits for his reported vision issues (including “retinal detachment”) in May 2012.

In 2014, 2015, and 2018, he provided what he told the SSA was updated information and continued receiving benefits, claiming his family paid $500 in rent but had just over $100 in the bank.

According to the DA’s Office, Effinger and his fiancée were actually 50% managing partners and drivers for a company called Dash Xpress Medical Transport, which was revealed to have made over $2.2 million from the Department of Health since 2015.

Because of that, Effinger was given nearly $73,000 in disability benefits from 2015 and 2022 for which he was not qualified.

In a separate case, Sevilla, age 58, is accused of stealing retirement benefits belonging to her dead mother-in-law for years.

According to the DA’s Office, Sevilla’s mother-in-law, Obdulia Renkowski, began receiving retirement benefits from the SSA starting in 1981.

However, when Renkowski died in her Valley Stream home, Sevilla never reported it to the SSA, and the monthly benefits continued to be deposited into an account jointly owned by both Renkowski and Sevilla.

Between Renkowski’s 2015 death and January 2022, Sevilla allegedly wrongfully received approximately $137,109 of Renkowski’s retirement benefits.

During that time, Sevilla, who had a home improvement license through New York City, allegedly pulled money out of the account to spend at lumber yards, paint shops, and Home Depot.

“Millions of people rely on Social Security disability and retirement benefits every day to make ends meet," said DA Anne T. Donnelly.

"We must protect these vital services for the people who need them most.”

Both Effinger and Sevilla are charged with grand larceny, a felony, and pleaded not guilty.

Sevilla is due back in court on Friday, Oct. 6; Effinger is set to re-appear on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

If convicted, each could face up to 15 years behind bars.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.