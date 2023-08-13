17-Year-Old Suspect Nabbed After Robbery At Valley Stream North HS

The incident happened around 8:50 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12 in Franklin Square.

Three boys were approached by another teenage boy in the rear of Valley Stream North High School located at 750 Herman Ave.

The suspect then threatened the use of a weapon and demanded their property that was in their pockets, Nassau County Police said.

A brief struggle ensued after the suspect grabbed one of the boys around his neck and obstructed his breathing putting him in fear for his life. The boy was able to escape and they were able to regain their property back.

The suspect fled scene.

Subsequent to an investigation, a 17-year-old suspect was located in front of a Catalpa Drive residence and was arrested without incident. His name has not been released due to his status as a minor.

The suspect, and one of the male juvenile victims were transported to a local area hospital for evaluation and treatment.

The suspect has been charged with:

First-degree robbery,

Second-degree robbery,

Third-degree assault,

Second-degree unlawful imprisonment,

Criminal obstruction of breathing.

He was scheduled to be arraigned on Sunday, Aug. 13 at First District Court 99 Main Street, Hempstead.

