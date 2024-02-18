1 Woman Dies, Another Critically Injured After Fire Breaks Out At Plainview Apartment Complex

The blaze broke out around 5:05 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 18 in Plainview at a Senior Living Apartment Complex located at 107 Central Park Road.

Upon arrival, responders observed smoke and flames coming from the second-floor roof, Nassau County Police said.

An 84-year-old woman who resided at the complex was pronounced dead at scene. Her identity has not yet been released.

A 74-year-old woman sustained burns and was transported to a nearby hospital where she is in critical condition.

Residents were evacuated from the building by officers and responding members of the Plainview Fire Department along with members of the Levittown, Farmingdale and Bethpage fire departments.

Fire Marshals and Arson Bomb Squad Detectives also responded to scene.

Several victims were treated for smoke inhalation at scene, with two being transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment, both in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

