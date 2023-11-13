Mostly Cloudy 43°

Hempstead House Fire: 1 Killed, 8 Evacuated

An early-morning fire at a Long Island home with nearly 10 people inside has left one dead and many others displaced, officials said.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps/Unsplash via acton_crawford
Sophie Grieser
It happened in Hempstead on Monday, Nov. 13, according to Nassau County Police.

At approximately 5:40 a.m., the Devon Road home went up in flames with nine people inside.

The Hempstead Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire and evacuate eight people.

An 81-year-old man who lived in the home but whose name has not yet been released, was found by officials after the fire had been put out.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, police said the fire was accidental.

Alongside the Red Cross, the Nassau County Fire Marshall stayed on the scene to assist the survivors with relocating.

