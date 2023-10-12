A Few Clouds 68°

War In Israel: These Northern Westchester School Districts To Have More Police Patrols

Out of an abundance of caution and in response to the violence unfolding in Israel, police in Northern Westchester will be increasing patrols around schools and Jewish houses of worship. 

Police patrols are set to be increased at several Northern Westchester school districts, including the Hendrick Hudson School District.
Ben Crnic
The increased uniformed police presence will be conducted on Friday, Oct. 13, the Westchester County Police Department announced. 

The department will be increasing patrols at the following school districts where it also provides either school resource officers or municipal police service: 

  • Lakeland Central School District;
  • Hendrick Hudson School District;
  • Somers Central School District;
  • North Salem Central School District;
  • Katonah-Lewisboro Union Free School District.

County Police will also be working alongside municipal police departments in Westchester, which are also taking similar precautions, authorities said.

Although police presence will be increasing in these districts, the department said there is "no specific threat" to Westchester at this time.

The department is able to receive intelligence information immediately from state and federal agencies thanks to its participation in the FBI New York Joint Terrorism Task Force and the county's Real Time Crime Center, according to police.

