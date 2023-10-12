Mount Pleasant Central School District Plans More Police Presence In Response To War In Israel

The Mount Pleasant Central School District will have an increased police presence in and around its schools on Friday, Oct. 13, Superintendent Peter Giarrizzo announced.

The announcement came in response to a communication sent to the district by the state's Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Domestic Terrorism Prevention Unit that warned officials there may be cause for concern in the wake of the war between Israel and the Hamas militant group.

"Although there are currently no active, credible threats to New York State, there is an increasing concern that individuals and groups, particularly those ascribing to violent extremist ideologies, may attempt to exploit the current situation to further their agendas," the statement read.

It continued, "These groups may manipulate or twist narratives to incite hatred, recruit followers, or mobilize acts of violence."

In order to keep students and staff safe, Giarrizzo said the increased security would be provided "out of an abundance of caution."

Giarrizzo also advised families to talk about the conflict with their children, especially as violent images and videos from the war make their way on social media and the news.

"Consider opening conversations with your children to discuss what they may be seeing on social media," Giarrizzo said, adding, "If you or your family need support or would like access to resources, please do not hesitate to reach out to us."

