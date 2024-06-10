Mostly Cloudy 67°

Person Rescued From Steep Hill After 20-Foot Fall In Mount Kisco

Firefighters made use of a rope system during the dramatic rescue of a victim who fell around 20 feet down a steep hill in Northern Westchester. 

 Photo Credit: Mount Kisco Volunteer Fire Department/Tom Jackson
Ben Crnic
The incident happened on Saturday, June 8, when an elderly person fell from the top of a steep hill in the Village of Mount Kisco, according to the Mount Kisco Volunteer Fire Department. 

Arriving firefighters soon found that the victim had fallen around 20 feet and had come to a rest against two trees. 

Because the hill had a steep incline and unstable ground, crews immediately sprang into action and made use of a rope rescue system to allow firefighters to safely reach the victim and lower them down to stable ground. 

After the victim was safely removed, they were taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries, the department said. 

