Cooking Class To Help Reduce Risk Of Gynecological Cancers At NWH’s Center For Healthy Living

Northern Westchester Hospital’s (NWH) Center for Healthy Living will feature a women’s health online cooking class focused on reducing your risk of cancer, specifically gynecologic cancers like cervical, ovarian, uterine, vaginal and vulvar cancers. Gizelka David-West, MD, a gynecologic oncologist for the Cancer Institute at Northern Westchester Hospital, will discuss the latest evidenced-based guidelines that reduce the risk of gynecologic cancers. She’ll share proactive steps you can take as well as risk factors and treatment options. She will be joined by registered dietitian, Jackie Horne, who will discuss plant-forward eating and its connection to reduced cancer risk and demo a few recipes.

Other classes offered this month will be include an in-person instruction on CPR and virtual classes of chair yoga, smoking cessation and NWH adult volunteer recruitment webinar. These classes help support the community with a benefit for people’s mental and physical health. All programs are free unless otherwise specified.

Located next to the Whole Foods Market at Chappaqua Crossing, the Center for Healthy Living provides the community with well-being and youth engagement programming. The center’s interactive virtual lectures and pop-up events allow the community to reach wellness goals, make educated health decisions and seek engagement and service opportunities. For a full list of upcoming free events and registration, visit Eventbrite.com.

FEATURED EVENT:

Cooking for Reducing Disease Risk Series: Understanding Gynecologic Cancers

Cost: Free

October 20, 12-1 p.m., Live over Zoom

It’s not an either-or scenario; The foods we eat and prepare for our families can be both healthy and satisfying. Did you know that you can reduce your risk for chronic diseases such as cancer by starting in the kitchen? Join the experts at Northern Westchester Hospital for an informative and demonstrative webinar with a focus on gynecologic cancers: cervical, ovarian, uterine, vaginal and vulvar cancers. Gynecologic oncologist, Gizelka David-West, MD, will discuss the latest evidenced-based guidelines that reduce the risk of gynecologic cancers. Dr. David-West will share proactive steps you can take as well as risk factors and treatment options. She will be joined by registered dietitian Jackie Horne, who will discuss plant-forward eating and its connection to reduced cancer risk and demo a few recipes. This program is brought to you by the Cancer Institute at Northern Westchester Hospital and the Center for Healthy Living in partnership with the Katz Institute for Women's Health, all part of Northwell Health.

Register: Cooking for Reducing Disease Risk Series: Understanding Gynecologic Cancers

OTHER EVENTS:

Friends and Family CPR

Cost: $30 per person attending the class

October 7, 10-12 p.m., IN-PERSON at Northern Westchester Hospital

Friends and family CPR teaches lifesaving skills. Through this class you will learn how to perform adult and child CPR and treatment of choking with videos and hands on demonstration. These skills are taught by American Heart Association instructors. Upon successful completion of this course, you will receive a certificate of participation.

*Please Note: You will need to wear a mask and show proof of vaccination to attend this class.

Register: Friends and Family CPR

Chair Yoga

Cost: Free

Mondays and Thursdays: October 3, 6, 10, 17, 20, 24, 27, 31 – 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Live over Zoom (No class 10/13)

Chair yoga is one of the gentlest forms of yoga available, adapting poses through creative use of a chair. Emphasis will be on breathing, balance and moving at your own pace.

Register: Chair Yoga

Smoking Cessation

Cost: Free

October 6, 12, 19 – 6 p.m.-7 p.m., Live over Microsoft Teams

It’s challenging to quit smoking – and the experts at Northern Westchester Hospital are here to help. This support group is facilitated by a Northern Westchester Hospital respiratory therapist. For specific information, contact: NWHSmokingCessation@northwell.edu

Register: Smoking Cessation

Adult Volunteer Open House

Cost: Free

October 26, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., live over Zoom

Northern Westchester Hospital is looking for adult volunteers! We are looking for enthusiastic and friendly people who want to make a difference. Please join Ellen Muentener, Volunteer Experience Program Director from Northern Westchester Hospital for a Q&A session about volunteer opportunities and the steps and requirements to becoming a registered volunteer. We need volunteers for: The Gift Shop, Book Cart, Tea Cart, Art Cart and much more! Join us. Volunteers make a difference!

Register: Adult Volunteer Open House

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mt. Kisco and receive free news updates.