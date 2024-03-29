HS Students Honored As Outstanding Teens By Northern Westchester Non-Profit

The students were announced as winners during the Boys & Girls Club of Northern Westchester's Annual Youth of the Year Award Ceremony on Tuesday, March 26 at Crabtree’s Kittle House in Chappaqua, the organization announced on Friday, March 29.

The three winners chosen by the ceremony's judges were:

Pleasantville High School junior Grace Gerosa, who won the Youth of the Year Award. Gerosa, who has been a club member for a decade, manages her Varsity swim team's social media, volunteers at Fox Hill Farms, and is a member of the Youth Leadership Task Force;

Horace Greeley High School senior Zayaan Hussain, who received the Chris Curti Memorial Scholarship Award. Hussain, a club member for a decade, has swam in the National Level Paralympics competition and volunteers at interfaith events, peer leadership, and school club executive roles;

Fox Lane High School senior Xio Nieves received the Wilfred E. Jennings Leadership Award. Nieves is a six-year club member and a two-time Youth of the Year finalist.

Two other finalists were also named:

John Jay High School sophomore Katie O'Donnell;

Lakeland High School senior Paige Fagan.

Gerosa, the Youth of the Year Award winner, will now advance to a state-level event and will participate in events, public speaking, and will serve as a thought leader and advocate for the Boys & Girls Club. She will also receive a college scholarship as well as mentorship and networking opportunities.

