Beloved Mother, Volunteer From Mount Kisco Dies At 57

Mount Kisco resident Beth Mannion died on Saturday, Aug. 5 at the age of 57 after a battle with ovarian cancer, according to her obituary.

Born in Mount Kisco in 1965, Mannion grew up in Bedford Hills and graduated from Fox Lane High School in 1983. She then went on to earn an Associate's Degree from Westchester Community College and a Bachelor of Arts in Marketing from Western Connecticut University.

After completing her education, Mannion began working at the Bedford Barn for several years and also spent time working at other businesses, including Save-a-Tree.

Soon enough though, Mannion's life pivoted after she married her husband, Frank in 1999 and gave birth to their daughter, Kristin, in 2002. At this point, she began dedicating her time to her new family, her obituary said.

Mannion also began throwing herself into countless volunteer works, including the Mount Kisco Memorial Pool Swim Team, St. Patrick's in Bedford Annual Craft Fair, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, the Kennedy Catholic High School Cross Country and Track Teams, St. Francis of Assisi Parish Council, the Emergency Shelter Partnership, and more.

Mannion is survived by Frank; her four children, Luke, Breeda, Kristin, and John "Jack"; her four grandchildren, Mary "Mollie", Callum, Lochlan, and John Joseph; and her sisters, Kathleen "Kathy" O'Leary Fable and Karen O'Leary Cunniffe.

A service for Mannion will be held on Friday, Aug. 11 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Oelker-Cox & Sinatra Funeral Home in Mount Kisco at 262 East Main St.

A funeral mass will then be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12 at the St. Francis of Assisi Church in Mount Kisco at 2 Green St.

