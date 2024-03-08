Vigil To Be Held For 14-Year-Old On 1-Year Anniversary Of Shooting Death In Mount Vernon

A vigil honoring the life of Zyaire Fernandez will be held on Saturday, March 9 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Mout Vernon Doles Center at 250 South 6th Ave., according to a spokesperson for Fernandez's family.

Fernandez was killed in an incident on Thursday, March 9, 2023, when he was shot in the back with a 9mm semi-automatic pistol in Mount Vernon on South 7th Avenue. He was later pronounced dead at Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital.

The vigil on Saturday will pay tribute to Fernandez's life in addition to standing up against the "unchecked violent crime" in Mount Vernon, according to the family.

Fernandez's family will also share their memories of him, including his dreams, his experiences, and his favorite foods and music.

"The vigil and celebration of Zyaire’s life will be a time for reflection, remembrance, and a renewed call for peace in our communities," said the family's spokesperson.

Since the shooting, two people, Mount Vernon resident Tyrese Coghiel, age 21, and Yonkers resident Phillip Ferrell, age 46, have been arraigned on an indictment charging them in connection with the incident, according to the Westchester County District Attorney's Office.

During the vigil, the family will provide updates on the case.

