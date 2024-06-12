Update: 18-Year-Old Charged With Attempted Murder After Shooting By Rec Center In Mount Vernon

On Tuesday, June 11, just after 7 p.m., 18-year-old Jayden Campbell of Mount Vernon was arrested in connection with a shooting that happened on Friday, June 7, according to Mount Vernon Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard.

On the day of the shooting, around 4:45 p.m. at 42 West 4th St. near the Doles Recreation Center rear yard, Mount Vernon Police officers heard gunshots and began chasing a suspect who they believed fired the shots. However, he managed to escape, officials said.

No injuries or property damage were reported in the incident.

Following his arrest, Campbell was charged with:

Second-degree attempted murder;

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

He is now being held with bail set at $70,000 cash, $150,000 bond, or $250,000 partially-secured bond.

More details about the shooting were not released.

Anyone with more information can contact the department's Detective Division at 914-665-2510, or submit anonymous tips by texting "MVPD" and the tip to 847411.

